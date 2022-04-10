Roma vs. Salernitana: Lineups & Game Thread

While Roma's 2-1 defeat at the hands of their new arch-nemesis Bodø/Glimt, and the alleged altercation that took place between Bodø manager Kjetil Knutsen and Roma assistant coach Nuno Santos, have dominated the headlines over the past several days, they've obscured the broader (and more important) point: the Giallorossi still have an outside chance at next season's Champions League if they can close the gap behind fourth-place Juventus.

Thanks to their dramatic 2022 turnaround, Roma has made the impossible—qualifying for the Champions League—seem possible. With a little help from our “friends” in Inter Milan last weekend, Roma managed to trim the gap behind fourth-place Juventus to a difficult but still manageable five points, though it will require Roma to be perfect down the stretch.

So while becoming the first champions in the history of the Europa Conference League would be a tremendous honor and an interesting historical footnote, it does little to advance Roma's more pressing objective: getting back into Europe's upper echelon, so let's not get too lost in the Bodø weeds here.

The only thing that matters here and now is today's fixture against 20th place Salernitana. A fully focused effort should see Roma waltz past their southern neighbors, while anything short of that could be an utter disaster.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can take care of business today in front of a packed Stadio Olimpico.

Lineups

Roma

Salernitana