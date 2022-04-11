Four Key Figures From Roma’s Comeback Victory Over Salernitana

4

As in the number of matches where Roma has come back after trailing to take away at least one point during its 11-match unbeaten run. Those four results have come in the last eight matches (Wins vs Salernitana & Udinese and Draws vs Sassuolo & Hellas Verona) and are a major reason why the Giallorossi have been able to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches. During the first half of the season, Roma only managed one positive result after trailing in a match. That trend seems to indicate a shift in the mentality of the team; no longer are the Giallorossi capitulating when getting hit first. Instead, they’re fighting tooth and nail to the end—something many expected from a Mourinho-led team—and the hard work is beginning to bear fruit. These are the types of results that turn teams from pretenders to true top-four and title contenders, which is what Mourinho will be planning on next season.

⚽ | Dopo 32 giornate di campionato, la Roma è la squadra che ha segnato più goal da situazione di palla inattiva (22/53, 41.5%). #RomaSalernitana pic.twitter.com/ON6v3eOXSS — Kickest.it (@Kickest_it) April 10, 2022

41.5%

As in the percentage of Roma’s goals that have come from dead ball set pieces this season. The 22 (out of 53) goals scored by the Giallorossi from these situations are the most in the league this season. Scoring on set pieces is a huge weapon and Jordan Veretout’s juicy delivery to Chris Smalling for yesterday’s winning goal emphasized just how important set-piece takers like Veretout and Lorenzo Pellegrini are to a team.

13

As in the number of shot-creating actions produced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (7) and Sergio Oliveira (6) in yesterday's match. The two veterans led Roma's midfield in the absence of Lorenzo Pellegrini and despite tough going against a dug-in Salernitana defense, they created plenty of opportunities for teammates as Roma finished the match with 17 shots (7 on target). There’s no doubt that Roma is missing something in attack when its captain doesn’t play, but Oliveira showed that he can deputize quite well. That’s why he was likely brought to Rome in the first place and will in all likelihood be back again next season. Meanwhile, Mkhi provided the assist on Carles Pérez’s tying goal and drew the foul that set up Smalling’s winning goal.

6

As in the number of shots taken by Nicoló Zaniolo. The sheer number of shots isn’t always indicative of a strong match by a particular player. However, after missing out on the last handful of matches, Zaniolo seemed to spark the Roma attack yesterday after being subbed on at halftime. Zaniolo took the match by the scruff of the neck once he entered and was a constant threat to the Salernitana backline. His contributions were a big reason why 12 of Roma’s 17 total shots came after the interval.