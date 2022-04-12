The Giallorossi did it again on Sunday at the Olimpico. For the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last eight league matches, Roma was able to battle back and rescue points after falling behind. This time around, against bottom of the table Salernitana, the Giallorossi didn’t give in and were able to score twice late to capture victory from the jaws of an embarrassing defeat.

The comeback in large part came down to the contributions of Roma’s subs, as José Mourinho seemed to pull all of the right strings on Sunday. We discussed that, as well as some of the players that stepped up in the absence of Lorenzo Pellegrini, in today's episode. Plus, we chat about the foundations being laid by Mourinho and whether or not they'll set the club up for success after this tenure ends, and, of course, a little Bodø talk.

Thanks as always for listening and submitting questions for us to discuss. We appreciate your support!

