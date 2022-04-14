A.S. Roma vs. FK Bodø/Glimt: Lineups & Match Thread

In what is arguably Roma’s most important match of the season to date, the Giallorossi are all set to host their new rivals FK Bodø/Glimt at the Stadio Olimpico in a sold-out affair. The first leg of this tie ended 2-1 in favor of the club from the Arctic Circle, but if you’re a Romanista, you have to believe that Roma’s quality and the support of the fans will see the side through to the semifinals of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

After Bodø/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Roma goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos had a brawl following that first leg match in Norway, there’s no doubt that this tie will be one of the most-followed games of the week. Similarly, don’t be shocked if tempers flare yet again, as both clubs have different versions of what went down between Knutsen and Santos and there are no signs of either side looking to defuse the tension. I’m personally hoping for a match that’s clean, because a well-refereed match that’s clean will likely result in a Roma win. Still, be sure to celebrate the successes and suffer through the trials and tribulations of this one alongside us, either in the comments below or on Twitter at @chiesaditotti, @ssciavilloCdT, or @JimmyMiotto.

