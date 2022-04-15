3

As in the goals scored by Nicolo Zaniolo in the match. Zaniolo is often a lightning rod in the media for controversy, but there was nothing controversial about his performance yesterday. The Italian was at the top of his game and led Roma to a resounding victory. The hat trick was Roma’s first in Europe since Francesco Totti in 2009. Things haven’t always gone swimmingly for Zaniolo as he works his way back to his pre-injury levels. But if this match was any indication, Zaniolo is starting to feel pretty good about himself.

14

As in the aerial duels won by Roma. The Giallorossi absolutely dominated in the air yesterday losing just one aerial duel. Bryan Cristante and Tammy Abraham led the way in this area with both players going 5 for 5 in the air.

6

As in the big chances created by Roma. Just five days ago Roma struggled to create clear-cut chances against bottom of the table Salernitana despite dominating the match. Yesterday was a different story entirely. Against a Bodø side that has given Roma fits throughout this competition, the Giallorossi were able to create plenty of chances with slick passing and well-timed runs. And the finishing was clinical too as the Giallorossi converted on 67% of those big chances.

50%

As in the shots on target percentage for Roma. So often this season Roma has been criticized for not putting enough balls on net and testing the opposing keeper. Yesterday was not one of those days as Roma put 9 of 18 shots on target. In order to score, a team has to shoot and Roma did plenty of shooting yesterday. Additionally, Roma took many of those shots from a favorable position with 14 of 18 coming from inside the box.