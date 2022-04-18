Napoli vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

For much of the season, and really for much of the past several years, Roma has been chasing fourth place like a dog chasing its tail. After trying and failing to qualify for Europe's most glamorous club competition during Paulo Fonseca's two-year stint in the capital, Roma went whole hog and landed one of the biggest names in the managerial game: José Mourinho. And after rushing out to eight wins in their first ten matches (all comps) under The Special One’s watchful eye, it seemed like Mourinho’s magic was already working.

However, as is so often the case when a new manager comes to town, the club experiences more than its fair share of ups and downs. After going through a bit of a rough patch in late 2021, Roma has responded with an eleven-match unbeaten streak and hasn't dropped a Serie A match since that ill-fated early January evening when they blew a 3-1 lead to Juventus.

Speaking of which, thanks to the Old Lady's recent struggles (dropped points in two of their past three), Roma's once-moribund Champions League hopes have found new life: a win over Napoli today would pull the Giallorossi within three points of fourth-place Juventus, setting the stage for a frenetic finish to the season.

However, before we worry about that, Roma has the pesky matter of the Deby del Sole to contend with; an already difficult fixture that grew in importance after Juve drew Bologna over the weekend.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can score an upset on the road!

Lineups

Napoli

Roma