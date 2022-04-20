Across the Romaverse Podcast, #84: Late El Shaarawy Strike Secures Draw Against Napoli

Just about three months ago when Roma’s now twelve-match unbeaten run began, I don’t think anyone would’ve predicted a run of form quite this good. The Giallorossi were coming off a humiliating 4-3 loss to Juve, a match in which Roma had led 3-1 as late as the 70th minute. And that horrific result came just days after another loss to Milan, leading many to believe the Mourinho era was off to a topsy turvy start.

However, as many suspected when The Special One was hired, things got worse before they got better. After all, José Mourinho would have to find “his guys” and weed out those that weren’t right. It was ugly at times, but it seems as if Mourinho has done just that—and Roma is beginning to reap the rewards.

As part of this stretch, the Giallorossi have salvaged many results late in matches—Monday against Napoli included—something that seems to indicate a newfound mental fortitude, particularly when you consider that Mourinho’s men faced down their Bodø demons to advance to the Conference League semis.

In this episode, we discuss the Mourinho effect, criticisms of Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's role, Roger Ibañez's struggles, referee errors, and much more.

