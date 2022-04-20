Four Key Figures From Roma’s Draw in Napoli

6

As in the number of matches that Roma has scored in the 80th minute or later during its 12-match league unbeaten streak. Stephan El Shaarawy struck in the 91st minute in this match to earn Roma a much-deserved point. The Giallorossi continue to find ways to come up clutch with late goals from losing positions to earn results. Whether this is a newfound mental fortitude, improved fitness, a combination of both, or something else, these kinds of late goals are creating a sense of excitement around the club we haven’t felt in some time.

16

As in the number of touches for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been a menace this season for opposing defenses with a dozen Serie A goals. However, the Giallorossi backline led by Chris Smalling has completely negated one of the league’s top strikers twice now. Not only has Osimhen been kept off the scoresheet in both matches against Roma, but he’s been held to no shots on target and a combined 41 touches. Smalling continues to be one of the squad’s most vital contributors with his marking of top players like Osimhen.

1.3

As in Napoli’s xG in the match. This was the first league match during the 12-match unbeaten run that the Giallorossi have allowed an xG higher than 0.9. However, if you subtract out Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty kick which contributed more than half of that (0.8), Napoli’s xG would be 0.5. That’s an impressive number against the league’s third most prolific attack and speaks to the considerable improvement in team defending during the 2022 calendar year.

8

As in the number of tackles plus interceptions for Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese center back continues to be one of the best in the league at his position. Many Roma players and fans felt that the Giallorossi deserved to win the match and on most days they probably would’ve. However, Koulibaly was massive in the back and probably the main reason the Giallorossi scratched out a late draw rather than a comfortable come from behind victory.

Check back with us after this weekend's Inter Milan match to see what notable figures Roma are able to drop on the Nerazzurri.