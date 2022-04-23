Inter Milan vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Thanks to an 89th minute Sophie Roman Haug header, the women of Roma kick-started what we hope will be a winning weekend for the organization, as the Giallorosse narrowly scraped past Fiorentina 3-2, extending their unbeaten streak to a whopping 14 matches. José Mourinho and the men of the Eternal City will look to follow suit as they face second-place Inter Milan this afternoon at the San Siro.

A win (or draw) would see the Giallorossi's unbeaten streak extended to 13 matches, while potentially thwarting Inter's late-season Scudetto push. And with a little help from Sassuolo on Monday, Roma can potentially cut their gap behind fourth-place Juventus to two points with four matches remaining.

All of that is far easier than done, of course, but as we've seen from both of Roma’s senior sides in 2022, they tend to rise to the occasion when it matters most, so can Roma score an upset over the Nerazzurri?

We're about to find out.

Lineups

Inter Milan

Roma