Considering the way the season has gone at times, Roma’s 12-match league unbeaten run was always a bit improbable and bound to end sometime. That sometime was Saturday at the San Siro when defending champs Inter Milan stopped Mourinho’s men in their tracks 3-1. The loss was humbling, but not as embarrassing as the 3-0 drubbing handed out by Inter at the Olimpico earlier in the season.

Nevertheless, as much as it hurts to see the unbeaten streak end in the league, the Giallorossi have an even more important match looming on Thursday when they travel to Leicester to take on English side Leicester City in the semifinals of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

This is Roma’s third European semifinal in five seasons with all three having been against English sides. We all know how those other two turned out as Roma took heavy losses in the first leg, only to see a valiant comeback effort come up short in the second leg; ending any dream of lifting a European trophy.

In this episode, we’ll discuss both the Inter loss and look ahead as Roma looks to avoid a similar fate in the English Midlands on Thursday. So, join us as we chat about both matches. As always we thank you for interacting with us and listening to the pod. Be sure to subscribe, rate, and drop a review on your favorite platform.

