Sampdoria vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Unlike most international breaks, these past two weeks were relatively pain-free for Roma fans, unless, of course, you double-dip as an Azzurri fan, then you're likely still in the dumps after Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite that disappointment, the simple fact that Roma's players returned relatively unscathed after a two-week break and aren't embroiled in some new melodrama is a minor miracle. With his squad relatively fit and relaxed, José Mourinho can turn his attention back to the Serie A table.

After 30 rounds of play, Roma are nestled in 5th place (well, 6th at the moment after Lazio defeated Sassuolo yesterday) and remained locked in a four-team fight for the league's lone Europa League spot next season. The Giallorossi can still find their way into next season's EL by winning this year's Europa Conference League and still have a slim shot at chasing down 4th place Juventus for a spot in the 2022-2023 Champions League, but none of that will matter if they can handle Sampdoria this afternoon.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Sampdoria

Roma