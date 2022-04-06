Across the Romaverse Podcast, #82: Roma Extends Unbeaten Run to 10 Matches

After a frustrating 0-0 draw against Sampdoria prior to the holiday break, we knew that defeating the Blucerchiati in Genoa would be no easy task. And the 1-0 final scoreline shows just how tough Samp made life for Mourinho’s men. However, as we’ve seen so many times during this unbeaten run, which is now at 10, the Giallorossi gutted out another positive result.

The game wasn’t the most thrilling, but matches after international breaks after often tricky, even for the best sides. And Roma was able to come away with three points, which is always the most important thing.

With the result, Roma has climbed back within five points of Juve for the last Champions League place and moved into 5th in the table. So, with just that little glimmer of hope, we discuss Roma’s prospects the rest of the way, what has been the biggest difference in this run, and look ahead to Thursday’s Conference League match against Bodø.

