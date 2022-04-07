Bodø/Glimt vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

While Roma's Europa Conference League Quarterfinal is a two-leg contest, José Mourinho and the Giallorossi can take another step towards erasing their 14-year trophy drought today. We all remember the horrors of Roma's last trip to Bodø, a 6-1 shellacking in November's group stage fixture, and while they were able to rebound in the return fixture thanks to an 84th-minute goal from Roger Ibañez that enabled Roma to save face in a 2-2 draw, the Norwegian champs have given Roma all they can handle, and then some.

However, a quick start tonight could set Roma on the right foot as they attempt to lay claim to the first-ever Conference League trophy. Bodø lost some of its bite during the January transfer window, watching as key contributors like Patrick Berg and Erik Botheim left the club for greener pastures. Still, as the first fixture proved definitively, Roma will underestimate Bodø to their own peril.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can exact a bit of revenge tonight.

Her er Glimts lag mot Roma! Kampstart klokken 21:00 pic.twitter.com/GO17RZ99TA — FK Bodø/Glimt (@Glimt) April 7, 2022

