Across the Romaverse Podcast, #87: Roma Reaches Conference League Final but Falters Against Fiorentina

The season's home stretch is upon us, and it’ll likely be a nerve-wracking one in the Romaverse. I guess that shouldn’t surprise anyone. But this time around the anxiety surrounding the end of the season has a bit of a positive twist considering that the Giallorossi will be contesting their first European final in 31 seasons.

A victory in the Conference League would mean Roma’s first trophy in over a decade and a spot in next season’s Europa League. However, victory against Feyenoord is far from a guarantee. So, that means Roma’s last two league matches also carry weight since the Giallorossi currently sit sixth via tiebreak over Fiorentina and Atalanta. If Mourinho plays his cards right, EL qualification could be wrapped up before the final on May 25th.

That would take just a bit of the pressure off when Roma takes on the Dutch side in Albania. However, if things don’t go swimmingly in these last two matches and Roma falls to seventh or even eighth and out of the European places, the pressure could be ramped up even more come the last week of May.

In this episode, we discuss the meaning of Roma reaching a final, how Roma should approach the last three matches, Roma as Costco, and much more. So, give our latest episode a listen and let us know your thoughts below.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: