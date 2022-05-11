Roma's 2022-2023 Home Kit Leaked Online

If there’s one thing football fans love almost as much as transfer rumors (and I guess the sport itself), it's kit leaks! Every spring, the internet's sharpest sleuths emerge from their winter hibernations, scouring the web for images of soon-to-be-released kits and even the occasional concept shirt we wished was real. For their part, Roma and New Balance have managed to keep a lid on most of their shirt releases, but you can only keep a good kit leak down for so long.

And earlier today, the latest look in this new partnership made its way online, with sites as varied as Footy Headlines, Il Tempo, and Il Romanista posting images of a new two-toned home shirt the Giallorossi will sport next season, and possibly even as early as the Conference League finale on May 25th.

Feast your eyes on New Balance's latest Roma offering:

The Roma kit for the 2022-23 Serie A season has reportedly been leaked and could be seen in the final home game of this term against Venezia https://t.co/oIg5oygYjo #ASRoma #SerieA #SerieATIM #Calcio — footballitalia (@footballitalia) May 11, 2022

As you can see from Football Italia's Tweet, Roma's ‘22-’23 home kit will feature two slightly different shades of red, a subtle ASR watermarking, a button-up collar, and a new insignia on the back of the collar that reads Figlio Di Roma, or “children of Rome.” Image via Il Romanista:

Coincidentally enough, rumor holds that an official unveiling will follow up this “leak” as soon as tomorrow, lending credence to the thought the club will wear this new shirt against Feyenoord on the 25th as the two clubs fight for the first-ever Conference League trophy.

Stay tuned for an official statement from the club soon, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of this new shirt!