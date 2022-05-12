Official: Roma Unveil 22/23 Home Kit

The summer is such a wonderful time of the year for football fans. Of course, the major international tournaments are often the crown jewel, but that’s not all. If your team did well, the summer serves as an opportunity to bask in the afterglow of a successful season, however that’s measured by each club. And if your team did poorly, the summer serves as an opportunity to start anew, rectifying the mistakes of seasons past.

While it may seem at times that transfer rumors are an all-encompassing force in the summer, kit reveals are their own certain type of special, very much leaning into the idea that you can always start fresh and turn it around next season. And although Roma still have it all to play for as the season reaches its conclusion, the Giallorossi and New Balance are a bit ahead of the curve, officially revealing Roma’s new home kit for the 22/23 season, on display for the first time this Saturday against Venezia.

,



The men's team will wear our new home kit for the first time against Venezia this Saturday.



It is available to buy now at the official store!#ASRoma | ️ https://t.co/uX536FUjOJ pic.twitter.com/ANua4JLwaB — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 12, 2022

From the club website:

A celebration of neoclassicism and modernity, the design fuses the Giallorossi’s signature red and yellow palette with a graphical print derived from the circular ASR crest of the 1930s. Complementing the new shirtis a raised polo button collar in yellow trim alongside a tonal cuff and a body mapped back panel for ventilation. The words “Figli di Roma” (‘Sons of Rome’) are placed on the back of the neck in tribute to the bond between the city, the team that bears its name, and all those who wear the jersey. The home shorts and socks complete the look in traditional red.

Personally, I don’t love them, but I do love the idea of the kit being a tribute to the bond between the city, club, and its supporters, a consistent theme over the course of the season that has helped shape the squad into what they are today.

We have a whole summer in front of us before the rest of the line is revealed, so while we wait, give us your first impressions on Roma’s new kit.