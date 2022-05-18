Across the Romaverse Podcast, #88: Everything to Play For Against Torino, Conference League Finale, Plus Dybala Rumors Heat Up

What a time to be a Romanista. In just about a week's time, the Giallorossi will be competing for their first trophy in over a decade. Plus, Friday’s final league match against Torino could possibly decide the side’s European fate (depending on the Conference League final). Will Roma already be Europa League-bound before the Giallorossi face Feyenoord or will the final have the added pressure of EL qualification attached to it?

With that in mind, we discuss the approach that should be taken in Turin on Friday. But before we get there we discuss Roma’s 1-1 stalemate at the Olimpico against relegation bound Venezia. And to close we dream about the reports that the Giallorossi are favored to land big-name free agent Paulo Dybala.

You must excuse our excitement as we gush over the possibility of La Joya in a Roma kit next season. But, how realistic is it? We give our thoughts.

