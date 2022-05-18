 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #88: Everything to Play For Against Torino, Conference League Finale, Plus Dybala Rumors Heat Up

Roma competing for a trophy and La Joya? The Mourinho effect is in full swing.

By ssciavillo
Juventus FC v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia Final Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What a time to be a Romanista. In just about a week's time, the Giallorossi will be competing for their first trophy in over a decade. Plus, Friday’s final league match against Torino could possibly decide the side’s European fate (depending on the Conference League final). Will Roma already be Europa League-bound before the Giallorossi face Feyenoord or will the final have the added pressure of EL qualification attached to it?

With that in mind, we discuss the approach that should be taken in Turin on Friday. But before we get there we discuss Roma’s 1-1 stalemate at the Olimpico against relegation bound Venezia. And to close we dream about the reports that the Giallorossi are favored to land big-name free agent Paulo Dybala.

You must excuse our excitement as we gush over the possibility of La Joya in a Roma kit next season. But, how realistic is it? We give our thoughts.

