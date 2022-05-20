Torino vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

It may be hard to believe, but today's match against Torino marks the official end to the first year of Roma's Mourinho Makeover—at least in terms of league play. While Roma has a chance to end their decade-long title drought next week when they face Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final, the Giallorossi's focus must firmly be on the league table as they face 10th place Torino this afternoon. A win today coupled with a Lazio loss to Verona on Saturday would give Roma sole possession of fifth place and a spot in next season's Europa League.

While the club can still secure a Europa League berth next season by winning Wednesday's Conference League finale against Feyenoord, you can only worry about the match with the most immediate consequences. And for the Giallorossi, that means giving every ounce of effort to topple 10th place Torino, doing their part to secure fifth place while they kick back and watch the rest of Round 38's results over the weekend.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can end the Serie A season on a high note!

Lineups

Torino

Roma