Torino 0, Roma 3: Match Highlights

If you judged today's match solely on the opening half an hour, then you likely experienced some level of trauma reliving last weekend's calamity against Venezia where Roma fired an absurd 46 shots on goal only to come up empty-handed against the worst club in the league, who were playing down a man for nearly two-thirds of the match. However, as we've seen so often in the second half of the season, José Mourinho's men dug deep, overcoming their early-match jitters to blow Torino off the pitch in a clean and decisive three-nil win.

After shaking off that rusty start, Roma came to life in the 33rd minute when club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini intercepted a ball deep in the final third, avoiding a defender and playing Tammy Abraham into the box. However, rather than gifting Abraham with a tap-in goal, Roma's number nine had a bit of work to do, peeling away from one defender, wheeling back towards the goal, and diving between two defenders before beating Etrit Berisha for the game's first goal, one that proved to be the eventual match-winner.

Abraham would double his tally in the 42nd minute, beating Berisha from the penalty spot after the Albanian keeper up-ended Roma's leading scorer, who essentially intercepted a back-pass intended for the Torino keeper.

Roma would head into the break up 2-0, setting the stage for an easy-breezy second half. The Giallorossi would tack on a third goal after second-half sub Nicolo Zaniolo drew a penalty of his own, one that was quickly converted by Lorenzo Pellegrini, who narrowly beat Berisha low and to the left.

So, in case you missed any of the action, feast your eyes on the final Serie A highlight package of the season—the extended version can be viewed here.

From here on out, we'll shift our focus to Roma's Conference League final against Feyenoord before turning out attention to our season review series.

Stay tuned!