Across the Romaverse Podcast, #89: Roma Secures Europa League Qualification, Conference League Final Awaits

The 2021-22 Serie A campaign is officially a wrap and Roma finished it with a bang—defeating Torino 3-0 in Turin to lock up a Europa League place. The win ensured that José Mourinho’s first season in the Italian capital was better in the standings than Paulo Fonseca’s last—albeit by one point and one place. So, we open the episode discussing whether that actually constitutes an improvement. Additionally, we take some questions about the roster and what should be done looking ahead.

We close out the episode by looking ahead to Wednesday’s Conference League final. We speculate as to how Roma may approach the match, and who we’ll probably see in the starting XI. And with that in mind, we hope that the next episode you guys hear will be a celebration. So, do your best to get through what should be a nerve-wracking final and enjoy this episode in the meantime.

