Roma vs. Feyenoord: Lineups & Game Thread

Way back in mid-August on a sweltering late summer evening, Roma kicked off the inaugural Europa Conference League in Trabzonspor, Turkey. At that point, UEFA's latest international club competition remained nothing more than a curiosity, with fans questioning the rationale behind this new, third-tier competition. However, those concerns quickly disappeared once the competition began and Roma started steamrolling their early opponents by a combined 13-2 scoreline. And while our hopes were temporarily dashed by Bodø, it wasn’t long before Roma reasserted themselves as the club to beat in this new competition.

And it all comes to a head this evening in Tirana, Albania, where Roma will face Dutch side Feyenoord for the first-ever Europa Conference League title. No, it's not the European trophy we really crave, but it would give Roma's Mourinho Makeover the juice it needs as it heads into year number two.

The lineups are in, so let’s hope we're only 90 minutes away from popping some bottles!

Lineups

Roma

Feyenoord