Across the Romaverse Podcast, #86: Roma Draws Bologna With One Eye on Leicester

Sunday’s match at the Olimpico was always going to be a tricky one to navigate. After all, Bologna can be a difficult side to break down and ultimately defeat. Roma lost the first meeting between the two sides 1-0 back in December and the Rossoblu were coming off a Scudetto dream-crushing victory over Inter in the midweek. Throw in the fact that Jose Mourinho would have to carefully manage many of his star players ahead of Thursday’s Conference League semi-final return leg and three points always felt a bit iffy.

In the end, it turned out to be a scoreless draw where the two keepers were the brightest stars. The draw brought Roma’s lack of depth back into the spotlight while tightening up the race for fifth place with city rivals Lazio, who are now level on points with Roma. But, before we can worry too much about that we must first turn our attention back to Leicester City.

So, in this episode, we answer your questions on the draw to Bologna and look ahead to Thursday’s big match at the Olimpico. As always, thank you for submitting questions and listening to the pod. Give us your take on the topics discussed on the board below.

