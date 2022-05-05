Roma vs. Leicester City: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma are certainly no strangers to European semifinals, having reached the penultimate stage of last season's Europa League and, of course, the infamous 2017-2018 Champions League semifinal defeat to Liverpool. But something about today's match feels different. Unlike their prior two European semifinals, where the Giallorossi painted themselves into a corner after conceding five goals to Liverpool in the ‘17-’18 Champions League semis and a whopping six strikes to Manchester United in last spring's Europe League semifinal, Mourinho's men enter this second leg on level pegging with Leicester City, knotted up at one goal apiece.

Roma caught a bad break last week when Gianluca Mancini inadvertently redirected the ball past Rui Patricio in the 67th minute, allowing the Foxes to equalize and removing whatever slim advantage Roma once held. Missing out on the finale due to similarly fluky circumstances won't sit well with anyone, so let’s hope Mourinho has his squad ready to run through a wall this evening.

The lineups are in and we're 90 minutes (and hopefully no more) away from Roma's first European final since the 1991 UEFA Cup against Inter Milan.

Lineups

Roma

Leicester City