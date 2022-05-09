Probable Formations: Fiorentina vs Roma

While Roma took one big step forward toward winning its first trophy in over a decade on Thursday by advancing to the Conference League final at the end of the month, there are still other objectives for Mourinho’s Roma to achieve, primarily finishing the season in a Europa League place; preferably 5th. A top-6 finish would secure an EL place in the event the ECL final doesn’t go according to plan and mark an improvement over last season’s 7th place finish. In order to do that, Roma will likely need to win its last three matches with four teams vying for the two spots.

That final stretch begins with a trip to the Artemio Franchi today to square off with 8th place Fiorentina, who is just 3 points behind the Giallorossi. Meanwhile, Roma is now three points behind Lazio and level with Atalanta after the weekend’s results. That snapshot of the current table tells you all you need to know about the magnitude of this match with the Viola. So, while many expect turnover after Thursday’s hard-fought victory at the Olimpico, don’t expect as much as we may have gotten if Roma had more cushion in the standings.

With no midweek match to deal with until the Conference League final, expect turnover to be limited to just a handful of spots in the meantime. The one player who looks like a guarantee to enter the starting lineup according to all publications is Marash Kumbulla, who will likely step in for Roger Ibanez on the left side of the back three.

Another change looks to be at the left wing-back position. However, depending on sources there is debate as to whether that will be Matias Viña or Stephan El Shaarawy. Meanwhile, Jordan Veretout should step in for either Sérgio Oliveira or Bryan Cristante in the center of the park—more likely for Oliveria.

Other than that there could be a change in the attack with Eldor Shomorudov or Felix Afena-Gyan stepping in for Nicolo Zaniolo or Tammy Abraham. However, that seems less likely than the other three as Mourinho will probably want to limit weakening his side against an opponent with the quality of the Viola.

Probable Formations

ROMA: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Cristante, Veretout, Vina; Pellegrini; Abraham, Zaniolo