Fiorentina vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Now that Roma has officially booked their spot in the Europa Conference League finale against Feyenoord on May 25th, the remainder of their domestic schedule is all about hedging their bets. In addition to the financial windfall that comes with winning the Conference League, the club that hoists the trophy gets an automatic berth into next season's Europa League. However, as we're all well aware, Serie A's fifth-place club also gains automatic entry into the EL, giving Roma two possible paths towards Europe's second-most prestigious club competition.

With the Conference League final taking place after the conclusion of the Serie A schedule, José Mourinho will have to carefully consider his options as he preps for Roma's final three league opponents: Fiorentina, Venezia, and Torino. Will he continue to field his A-team and chase the Europa League via the league route or does he save his best for last and put all the club's EL eggs into the Conference League basket?

Time will tell, but we'll at least have an answer for today...

Lineups

Fiorentina

Roma