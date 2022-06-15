With a long Serie A season behind us, silly season is now upon us as journalists and fans are free to dream of the ideal signings for Roma. And the Giallorossi faithful haven’t had to wait long for Tiago Pinto to make his first move, signing longtime Mourinho favorite, Nemanja Matic.

And while Matic has drawn some mixed reviews on the boards and social media, it’s the first genuine signal of intent from Pinto as he tries to build a roster truly fit for José Mourinho. With Pinto already getting busy, we dive straight into Roma’s upcoming summer transfer market, starting with a discussion about Matic's fit with Roma's current roster before shifting the focus to a name linked heavily with Roma in recent days: Davide Frattesi.

Other areas of discussion include:

Positions of need

Which youngsters are expendable

Keep, sell, or loan

Keep one: Ibañez or Zaniolo

Intriguing free agents

As always we encourage you to weigh in on the board below and keep an eye out for calls for listener questions for future episodes.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: