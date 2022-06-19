Report: Roma Could Look to Bring in Lucas Torreira

As Tiago Pinto works in the shadows to fill out Roma’s roster and potentially bring in a marquee signing to springboard Roma into Year Two of the Mourinho project, the transfer rumors are working overtime; if you’re a midfielder looking for a new home, chances are you could be linked to Roma. And while most of the Silly Season rumors are just that—silly—not all of them should be discarded entirely. Particularly when the player in question has just wrapped up a loan spell in Italy. Enter, Lucas Torreira.

According to La Nazione, Torreira has been offered to Roma, and with reports that the midfielder has also been offered to city-rivals Lazio, it seems the Arsenal midfielder is destined for a stay in the Italian capital next season.

With Arsenal likely content with another loan spell for the Uruguayan, this could be a shrewd move for the Giallorossi, especially as a depth signing in the midfield. With 35 matches played for Fiorentina across all competitions last season, and prior Serie A experience with Sampdoria, bringing in the 26-year-old could be an excellent investment for Roma.

It’s no secret that Torreira had his heart set on a stay in Florence prior to that deal collapsing, so expect a highly motivated player should this move come to fruition. With a rumored buyout clause of €15 million, a straight purchase may be too cost-prohibitive for Roma, but a loan deal could make sense for all parties involved here.