Report: Gonçalo Guedes Asks Out at Valencia; Roma Could Pounce

With things seemingly moving along as planned for the likes of Zeki Celik and Davide Frattesi at right-back and midfield, reports indicate that Tiago Pinto will also look to upgrade Roma’s attack. And one name that has been linked to the Giallorossi for the last few weeks is Gonçalo Guedes of Valencia. José Mourinho is said to be a big fan of his compatriot and it’s being reported that Guedes has asked for a transfer away from the Mestalla Stadium.

Calciomercato.it is going as far as reporting that super-agent Jorge Mendes is already negotiating Guedes’ arrival in the Italian capital. There is a stumbling block though: Valencia’s asking price. While it’s said that the Spanish side is open to selling their Portuguese winger, they are asking for €40 million. That valuation is just a bit too rich for Roma’s blood as Pinto tries to build a top 4-worthy side without Champions League revenue.

Despite this asking price, there’s still hope that a deal can be reached, though. That’s because Pinto could use bonuses and one or more players on the outgoing transfer list to reduce the upfront cash cost of a deal. Some of the players currently being linked are midfielders Amadou Diawara, Ebrima Darboe, and Carles Pérez. Diawara was linked to Valencia during the January mercato and Pérez is currently being linked with a return to his homeland, so if Mourinho desires Guedes there could be some legs to this rumor.

At 25 years old, Guedes offers an intriguing profile. He made his senior side debut for Benfica at just 17 years of age and spent two seasons with PSG before settling in at Valencia. He’s spent five years at the Mestralla where he’s amassed 36 goals and 30 assists in 178 appearances. He’s also scored 7 goals in 31 appearances for the Portuguese national team.

Primarily a left-winger, Guedes could give Mourinho the type of winger needed to switch over to his preferred 4-2-3-1. But, he’s far from a one-position player. Guedes also has experience on the right-wing, at second striker, and as a false nine, which gives him the flexibility to fit into the 3-4-2-1/3-4-1-2 as well.

While we all know that Roma’s midfield was always likely to be the main focus of this mercato, the attack outside of Tammy Abraham and Lorenzo Pellegrini also needs a boost. And if these reports are to be believed that injection of talent could be Guedes. So, let us know what you think of Guedes potentially joining Roma’s attack and what how much Pinto should give up for him. And keep an eye out for any updates on negotiations here on CdT.