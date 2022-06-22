Official: Roma Signs Carina Wenninger on Loan From Bayern Munich

Roma Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli has been hard at work locking down the club's key players with new, long-term deals, signing players like Manuela Giugliano, Emilie Haavi and Giada Greggi to contract extensions. While we wait for the club to unveil a potential game-changing signing (a certain former AC Milan striker), today the Giallorosse unveiled their first new signing of the summer: Bayern Munich defender and Austrian international Carina Wenninger.

Austria captain Carina Wenninger joins the Giallorosse for the 2022-23 season!

Earlier today, the club officially welcomed Wenninger to the Italian capital. Signed on loan from Bayern Munich, Wenninger, a 31-year-old center-back, brings a wealth of experience to the Eternal City. Not only does she have over 100 international caps for Austria, but she's also Bayern's all-time leader in appearances, with more than 300 matches under her belt. In fact, her legacy with the club is so vast and so impressive that there's an entire exhibit in the club's Hall of Fame dedicated to her achievements.

A veteran of the Bundesliga and the Champions League, Wenninger has been with Bayern for nearly 15 years and has compiled a pretty impressive CV, including three league titles, two domestic cups and even the 2016 Cyprus Cup she won with the Austrian National Team.

On her new move, Wenninger spoke about her desire to play abroad and how quickly she was impressed with Roma:

A big wish of mine is coming true. After 15 years at Bayern, I really wanted to play abroad and Italy was always my preferred destination. From the very first conversation, the people in charge at Roma always gave me the feeling that I was absolutely welcome and really wanted here. I want to play for all the domestic trophies with the club - and hopefully make some European history too. My ambition is unbroken.

On their new signing, Bavagnoli's right-hand man, Director of Sport Gianmarco Migliorati, touted Wenninger's experience:

We are delighted to be able to welcome Carina, a player with a vast amount of international experience and one who clearly does not need much introduction, Convincing her to join the club was not difficult - she immediately made it very clear that her desire was to come her to Rome. That desire will be crucial as we head into the new season

Given her vast amount of experience, particularly in Europe, Wenninger makes an ideal addition to a backline that features the world-beating Elena Linari and up and comer Tecla Pettenuzzo.

With the club preparing for their first-ever taste of the Champions League and arming themselves for a title fight for the ages with Juventus, expect a few more dominoes to fall before the summer is over.