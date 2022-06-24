Serie A 2022-2023 Schedule Released

Although it seems like the 2021-2022 season just ended, the next season is never too far away--with the football calendar seemingly being year round these days. And while we’ve all been busy soaking up the rumors that come with the transfer window, arguably the most fun time of the year if you’re a club that’s just a piece or two away from title contention, Serie A’s schedule makers have been hard at work, today releasing the fixture list for the upcoming season.

Our fixture list is set for the 2022-23 league campaign!

#ASRoma | #SerieA pic.twitter.com/FeK82hx9nH — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 24, 2022

With a soft schedule to start, Juve match aside, the stage is set for Roma to get off to a hot start and build some momentum in advance of back-to-back matches against Atalanta and Inter. Luckily, the matches against Roma’s top-four rivals are generally spread out--no doubt a blessing for a club trying to navigate three competitions.

The World Cup taking place from the end of November through December will be a fascinating nuance to a hectic schedule, giving the players who didn’t make the tournament a month-long respite. It’ll be interesting to see which clubs benefit from this, as teams comprised of Italian national team players, like Roma, will in theory be in a better position for the restart than a Juve or an Inter, who both will have a healthy contingent of players heading to Qatar. And from a medical standpoint, the month break will help players recover and ease some of the wear and tear on their bodies, setting them up for a strong second half of the campaign.

Will this be the year that the club finish in the top-four? Is a challenge for the Scudetto on the cards for the Giallorossi? Let us know in the comments what fixture you’re most excited for!