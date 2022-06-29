Across the Romaverse Podcast, #92: Zaniolo & Ronaldo Rumors, Transfer Updates & Schedule Release

Is it just me or has silly season in the Romaverse been taken to the next level this summer? With a marquee manager in charge and the club winning its first trophy in over a decade, this was always going to be a busy summer at the rumor mill for Romanisti, but things have gotten really crazy in the last week.

Nicoló Zaniolo continues to be linked with a move away. And in an even more extraordinary scenario Cristiano Ronaldo—yes, one of the best players of all time— has been linked with a move to the Olimpico. In fact, some rumors have Ronaldo arriving any day now. So, with those two names dominating the Roma headlines in recent days, we give our two cents on both situations.

Plus, we dive into plenty of listener questions related to the mercato and other transfers that may or may not be bringing new faces to Rome. And let’s not forget that Roma’s 2022-2023 schedule was released recently, so we discuss that and how it’ll affect Roma’s ambitions for the upcoming season.

As always, we thank you for listening and submitting questions on the boards and Twitter. Plus, be sure to weigh in on both the Zaniolo and Ronaldo rumors below.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: