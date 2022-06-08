Across the Romaverse Podcast, #90: Conference League Reflections & Transfer Talk

For the first time in Across the Romaverse’s short history we get to talk about a trophy. So, even though it’s been a couple of weeks since Lorenzo Pellegrini actually lifted the ECL trophy, you know we have to start there.

After looking back on Roma’s first title of any sort in 14 seasons, we look back on the season as a whole. Thanks to some great questions from listeners, we discuss some of the best moments, players, and more. Then we get into the hottest news of the moment: the calciomercato.

From all reports, Tiago Pinto is busy filling out a roster fit for José Mourinho. We discuss some of the names linked to Roma, our dream signings, how to fill out the midfield, the attack, and much more.

As always, thanks for tuning in and submitting questions—we'd love to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed in the comments section below.

