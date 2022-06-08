Official: Roma Signs Manuela Giugliano Through 2025

Apart from actually creating the team in the summer of 2018, Roma's first genuine signal of their intent to dominate the league came the following summer when the club signed former Milan playmaker Manuela Giugliano. Fresh off a league MVP campaign and a starring run at World Cup 2019, landing Giugliano was an unmistakable signal of intent: Roma's new venture into calcio femminile was no passing fancy—they meant business.

After adjusting to life in the Eternal City, Giugliano quickly reminded us all why this transfer was arguably one of the most important in the history of the organization. And not only that, she's gotten better every season, helping to guide the Giallorosse to their 2021 Coppa Italia triumph and pumping in five goals and five assists this past season, playing a pivotal role in the club's first-ever Champions League berth.

With Serie A Femminile existing in a state of professional limbo over the past several seasons, there was always the possibility that Giugliano, or any of the club's other marquee players, would bolt for greener pastures. However, with the league set to begin professionalization next season and with Roma nipping at Juve's heels at the top of the table, the Giallorosse are suddenly a much more desirable locale.

So much so that Giugliano has extended her tour with the club for an additional three years. Earlier this week, the club officially announced they have signed the 24-year-old to a new three-year deal, keeping the only number 10 in town through 2025.





Manuela Giugliano has extended her contract with the club until 2025!

#ASRomaWomen #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/bIE7uledzO — AS Roma Women (@ASRomaWomen) June 7, 2022

While terms of the deal weren't released, Giugliano immediately spoke about the pride and emotion that comes with representing Roma.

“I am delighted with this renewal, at Roma I feel good and I have found a stability that I have never had anywhere else. Since I’ve been here this city has been exciting for me, and the fans have helped me understand from the very first day what it means to represent this team. For all these reasons I can’t wait to continue to make history here.”

During her first three seasons with the club, Giugliano has made 67 appearances while scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions. At only 24-years-old, the best is yet to come, but no matter how large a swing Roma takes on the transfer market this summer, it all begins and ends with Giugliano—she is the proverbial straw that stirs the drink.

But she wasn't the only key component to receive a new deal this week. In addition to Giugliano, the club announced contract extensions for utility woman Emilie Haavi (signed through 2024), who scored three goals and chipped in four assists in only 479 minutes, Brazilian midfielder/winger Andressa (signed through 2023), and manager Alessandro Spugna, who extended his stay on the Giallorosse bench through 2023.

With a few shrewd additions on the transfer market this summer, Roma will have a legitimate chance to upend Juventus at the top of the table, while making a name for themselves in Europe in the process.

These are certainly exciting times at the Tre Fontane!