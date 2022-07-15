GdS: Roma Could Swap El Shaarawy for Luis Muriel

If someone asked you which Serie A player you'd look towards to help you get a game-winner or game-tying goal, which five players would you rattle off the top of your head? Surely, Mr. Atalanta Super-Sub himself, Luis Muriel, would make the cut? I don’t know about you, but I still have the mental and emotional scars from the various times the Colombian has scored against the Giallorossi, none more emphatic than the goal he scored back in 2020.

Given Roma’s struggles in front of goal in recent seasons (outside of Tammy Abraham’s proficiency last year), I think you’d be hard pressed to find a Roma fan who wouldn’t want the Colombian on the roster for the right price—particularly in a backup role with Eldor Shomurodov failing to impress thus far.

Well, if recent reports are correct, Muriel may be Roma bound with Stephan El Shaarawy going the other way.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Muriel is one of three Atalanta players—Mario Pasalic and Alexsei Miranchuk being the other two—who could be used as makeweights in a potential deal that would see SES head to Bergamo.

It’s no secret that Roma needs help in the attack, and with SES, unfortunately, failing to impress since his return to the capital, it might be best for all parties involved to make this deal happen. Personally, I’d be reluctant to see Il Faraone go, but with 59 goals across 128 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions, good luck finding a better and more proven option than Muriel.

Sure, he's already 31 and likely to command a more than decent salary, but I think bringing in a player with Muriel’s talent on a two or three-year deal could be a shrewd investment for Roma, particularly while we have José Mourinho at the helm.

With the Colombian international linked to the Giallorossi numerous times over the years, could this finally be the summer that the striker packs his bags for Rome?