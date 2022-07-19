Across the Romaverse Podcast, #94: Roma Lands Dybala!

This episode needs no introduction. Unless you’re just getting back from an off-the-grid journey deep in the Amazon, or you’ve been living a hermit’s life in the Tatooine desert, you already know that the Romaverse is abuzz with the news of Paulo Dybala.

So, as you’ve probably already guessed, this episode will be all about La Joya. We’ll tackle the signing from various angles, from Dybala himself to what it means to the bigger picture in Rome. Some of the topics discussed in the episode include the following:

Reactions to the signing

What does Dybala bring to the table?

Dybala’s tactical fit

Risk/Reward

The Friedkin Effect?

What comes next for Roma?

The #10 Shirt Debate

How does this change expectations?

Tune in to hear our take, and be sure to weigh in on the message board below.

