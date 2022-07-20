 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paulo Dybala to Roma: Social Media Reacts!

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to Roma’s statement signing!

By BSanti
AS Roma Unveil New Signing Paulo Dybala Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

No matter how often I tell myself, “Paulo Dybala is a Roma player,” it still hasn’t quite sunk in just yet, and for good reason! Acquiring this caliber of player is just not something Romanisti have come to expect over the years, but with the new regime in full swing, the Giallorossi have certainly made a statement of intent to Serie A and the soccer universe as a whole by landing Dybala’s services.

In what is arguably Roma’s biggest signing since the great Gabriel Batistuta joined the club, La Joya was officially unveiled today, allowing the many cynics who thought the move would somehow fall through to finally exhale.

With the expectation that Dybala was destined for Inter, nobody would’ve guessed that Roma would swoop in and get their man. “His wage demands are too high,” they said. “Roma can’t offer Champions League football,” they said. “We’d have to sell Zaniolo to have a chance at Dybala,” they said. And yet, as whispers began to grow that Roma were not only in the race for the former Juve star but actually leading the race for his services, we all began to dare to dream. And when the move was finally confirmed, the football world had their collective jaws on the floor, praising an absolute coup for the club!

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions to the big news:

If we missed any, drop them in the comments section—but don't worry, we have plenty more Dybala coverage coming your way, so stay tuned!

