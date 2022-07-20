Paulo Dybala to Roma: Social Media Reacts!

No matter how often I tell myself, “Paulo Dybala is a Roma player,” it still hasn’t quite sunk in just yet, and for good reason! Acquiring this caliber of player is just not something Romanisti have come to expect over the years, but with the new regime in full swing, the Giallorossi have certainly made a statement of intent to Serie A and the soccer universe as a whole by landing Dybala’s services.

In what is arguably Roma’s biggest signing since the great Gabriel Batistuta joined the club, La Joya was officially unveiled today, allowing the many cynics who thought the move would somehow fall through to finally exhale.

With the expectation that Dybala was destined for Inter, nobody would’ve guessed that Roma would swoop in and get their man. “His wage demands are too high,” they said. “Roma can’t offer Champions League football,” they said. “We’d have to sell Zaniolo to have a chance at Dybala,” they said. And yet, as whispers began to grow that Roma were not only in the race for the former Juve star but actually leading the race for his services, we all began to dare to dream. And when the move was finally confirmed, the football world had their collective jaws on the floor, praising an absolute coup for the club!

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions to the big news:

Official, confirmed. Paulo Dybala has joined AS Roma on free transfer with contract valid until June 2025 that will also include a release clause. #ASRoma



José Mourinho has been key factor to complete this huge signing for Roma. pic.twitter.com/ZoXSSxmndi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

Everyone looks better in red and yellow. Welcome to @OfficialASRoma, Paulo Dybala!



➡️ https://t.co/N0fbVJ1xM1 pic.twitter.com/hknkVdTXRh — The Friedkin Group (@friedkingroup) July 20, 2022

Can't wait to see Paulo Dybala at Roma. For the club, it's a massive transfer that will only continue the excitement after a European trophy and Mourinho.



For the player, best case scenario to start in this formation alongside Tammy. When Dybala is fit, he's a world class talent — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) July 18, 2022

Only eight players in Juventus' history have scored more goals for the club than Paulo Dybala:



◎ 292 games

◉ 115 goals

◎ 12 trophies



La Joya is now a Roman. pic.twitter.com/dYH6Qxmiin — Squawka (@Squawka) July 20, 2022

Jose Mourinho's front two for next season pic.twitter.com/4j2oCFTdMd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2022

OFFICIAL: Roma sign Paulo Dybala as a free agent pic.twitter.com/LIW5Je3s36 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2022

If we missed any, drop them in the comments section—but don't worry, we have plenty more Dybala coverage coming your way, so stay tuned!