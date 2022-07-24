Roma Continues Wijnaldum Negotiations, Bologna’s Schouten Emerges as Alternative

While we spent yesterday discussing the merits of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira as an alternative to PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum, with Roma manager José Mourinho reportedly making contact with the veteran Dutch midfielder, there can be little doubt about The Special One’s preference: Wijnaldum is option A-Z. However, the is one not-so-small problem: His €7 million net salary (some outlets list it as high as €9 million net)— a wage that, so far, he is reluctant to reduce, and who could blame him?

According to multiple sources in Italy (La Repubblica, Il Messaggero), Roma hopes to bridge that gap by convincing PSG to cover 50% of Wijnaldum's salary. And then there is the matter of the transfer formula. With Roma insisting on a loan with an option to buy, the Parisiens reportedly prefer a straight sale or a loan with a mandatory purchase clause, according to Il Tempo.

Of course, this being a transfer rumor and all, the Gazzetta dello Sport insists that the two sides have settled on the framework of a loan with an option that eventually becomes mandatory—don't you just love silly season?

And then there was this cryptic Instagram post:

With Wijnaldum playing it coy (kind of, but not really), Mourinho insisting on the transfer, and the conflicting but optimistic reports, chances are Wijnaldum will be wearing Roma colors this season, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from throwing out other options, including Bologna’s Jerdy Schouten. The 25 midfielder isn't nearly as accomplished as his countryman but would be a cheaper alternative to Wijnaldum and even Frattesi or Torreira, for that matter.

We're only a few weeks away from opening day, so let's hope Pinto and his PSG counterparts can hammer out a deal this week.