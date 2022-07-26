Paulo Dybala Presentation Day: Open Thread

Given all the (justified) hype surrounding Roma's shock signing of Paulo Dybala, you'd be forgiven if you didn't realize the club only revealed him to the public six days ago. Sure, Dybala and club GM Tiago Pinto posed for the standard handshake photo as the 28-year-old signed his new three-year contract, but was such a blasé affair really worthy of a player nicknamed La Joya ("The Jewel”)?

Certainly not, and let's give credit where it's due: Roma is going all out for this one, presenting Dybala to the Giallorossi faithful at the Fendi headquarters in the Colosseo Quadrato. While they've remained tight-lipped about the day's itinerary, this image alone should get you plenty excited:

This Tuesday, 21:00 CEST



A special event will take place at the @Fendi headquarters in Rome to welcome Paulo Dybala. Get ready! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/1XYlkYXWku — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 25, 2022

We have no idea what to expect, but considering a signing like this only happens once in a generation for the Giallorossi, it promises to be memorable.

More to come!