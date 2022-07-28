Across the Romaverse, #95: Dybala Day Reflections & Transfer Updates

It’s not every day that a player of Paulo Dybala’s quality arrives in Rome to play for the Giallorossi. So, you know that when they do arrive, it’s kind of a big deal around these parts. And the club pulled out all the stops in introducing its star signing to the fanbase.

More than 10,000 Roma supporters turned out last night to greet Dybala to the city at his official unveiling. That was after he spoke to the media and gave insight into the move and what brought him to Roma. We discuss both of those events in this week’s episode.

Plus, we dive into the rest of Roma’s mercato by discussing:

Wjinaldum getting closer

Mourinho wants Bailly

All is quiet on the Frattesi front

Diawara potentially getting the Santon treatment

Perez and Villar exits hit snags

Other exit rumors

