Ranking Roma's Youth: 2015

September 14, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #1: Gerson
Gerson remains a relatively unknown commodity, but the flashes the world has seen have been jaw dropping. If it all comes together for the 18-year-old Brazilian, Roma may have the world's next great midfielder.
-
September 10, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #2: Mohamed Salah
There was a good reason Roma fought so hard to obtain Mohamed Salah, he's an incredibly unique talent, and if all the cards fall right for Roma, they might have the world's next great winger on their hands.
-
September 7, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #3: Salih Uçan
Roma's tall drink of water, Salih Uçan, checks in as our number three prospect. Can this silky smooth midfielder make an impact this season? Just how good can he become?
-
September 3, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #4: Lucas Digne
Thrown into the mix against Juventus, Lucas Digne's impact on Roma was clear as day, but just how good can the 22-year-old become?
-
September 2, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #5: Juan Iturbe
While Juan Iturbe was moments away from moving to Genoa, a Roma player he remains, and a talented one at that. We take a look at how he got here, what he needs to improve upon and what he might become.
-
August 26, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #6: Leandro Paredes
Another Walter Sabatini South American special, Leandro Paredes, marks the halfway point in CDT's U23 Prospect Countdown. Paredes finally joined Roma last summer, after spending half a season on loan at Chievo Verona.
-
August 24, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #7: Antonio Rudiger
We jump back into our U23 prospect countdown with one of Roma's newest assets, former Stuttgart defender Antonio Rudiger. Can he put his injury woes behind him and become the new Jerome Boateng?
-
August 15, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #8: Antonio Sanabria
La Masia product Tony Sanabria checks in at number eight in CDT's U23 Prospect Countdown. Sanabria was recently loaned out to Sporting Gijon so that Roma could #DareToDzeko, but he should return to the first team in the near future.
-
August 11, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth: #9 Daniel De Silva
Roma's little known and seldom seen Aussie sensation Daniel De Silva is the next name up on our U23 prospect countdown. DDS passes the eye test, but can he live up to his enormous potential?
-
August 10, 2015
Ranking Roma's Youth, #10: Lorenzo Pellegrini
The number ten prospect in CDT's U23 Countdown is Lorenzo Pellegrini. Pellegrini was the captain of the primavera side last season, and joined Sassuolo earlier in the summer.