Gazzetta: Wijnaldum To Lower Salary, PSG & Roma To Split the Balance

How many of us would willingly reduce our salary to change jobs? Admittedly, when you're making millions of dollars, the consequences of that decision aren’t quite as grave as they are for us worthless peons. While the scales were out of touch with reality, Georginio Wijnaldum faced a difficult decision. After all, he was contractually entitled to that money, but his reluctance to reduce his reported €9 million salary has waylaid this transfer for nearly two weeks.

However, there is hope on the horizon:

Wijnaldum, incontro Roma-Psg per gli ultimi dettagli. E lui è pronto a tagliarsi lo stipendio https://t.co/jHjyawIhtC — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) July 30, 2022

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Wijnaldum has warmed to the idea of reducing his salary to facilitate his much-discussed transfer to the Eternal City. Of course, the tidy little €3 million bonus he’s set to receive from PSG tomorrow probably makes this decision easier to swallow for the veteran midfielder. The Gazzetta reports that Wijnaldum will move to Roma on loan with an obligation to buy (likely dependent on appearances), with PSG picking up the tab on roughly 50% of his remaining salary, leaving the Giallorossi on the hook for some €4.5 million.

Considering all that, it's only a matter of time before Wijnaldum lines up alongside Lorenzo Pellegrini in the Roma midfield.