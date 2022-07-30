Tottenham vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

No disrespect intended to any of Roma’s previous opponents this summer, but today’s tuneup against Tottenham Hotspur is the Giallorossi’s toughest pre-season test. Not only are they facing Antonio Conte, a legendary manager with an intimate understanding of Italian football, but they’re also coming smack up against a team set to kick off their 2022-2023 season next week, meaning Conte’s crew has a two-week conditioning advantage over their Roman counterparts.

While those are academic concerns, the question pursed on everyone’s lips is whether or not Paulo Dybala will see any action tonight in Haifa, Israel. After his epic unveiling at Fendi HQ last week, Roma fans are chomping at the bit (or champing, if you prefer the King's English) to see La Joya take the pitch alongside Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham, among others.

The lineups are in, and...LET'S GO FUCKING MENTAL!

Lineups

Spurs

Roma