Di Marzio: Shomurodov Set for Bologna Loan Move

Fresh off a season in which he scored eight goals in 31 appearances for Genoa, Eldor Shomurodov was a surprising addition to Roma's 2021 transfer campaign, their first with José Mourinho on the touchline. While Shomurdov's physical gifts are plain to see, his résumé was a little light on goals, which tends to be a problem for forwards, particularly those signed for nearly €18 million and given five-year deals.

However, in football, just like in life, sometimes you have to take calculated gambles. With his pace, power, and aggression, Shomurdov had the seeds of a top footballer within him; he just needed proper care and cultivation to realize his potential. Perhaps Mourinho and Pinto felt that with a year under The Special One's watchful eye and playing alongside a better supporting cast, Shomurodov would become a legitimate weapon for the Giallorossi.

While his per 90-minute figures were decent, Shomurodov was buried on the depth chart, managing only 784 league minutes last year, scoring three goals and providing four assists along the way. And with the club arming themselves for a Champions League chase this year—improving in nearly every position—Shomurodov may not be around to enjoy the fruits of Roma's labors.

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma and Bologna are inching closer to a loan deal that would see the 26-year-old forward move to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara next season. While Di Marzio doesn't dive headlong into the specifics, Shomurdov will likely move to Bologna on a one-year loan with an option to buy, with the two sides potentially wrapping up the deal by Monday morning.

Of course, with one forward leaving, Roma suddenly finds themselves in need of a new striker to support (and potentially partner with) Tammy Abraham...