Report: Andrea Belotti Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Roma

After his magical 2016-2017 season, in which he scored 26 goals and chipped in seven assists, Andrea Belotti was the toast of the town. It's not often you see 22-year-old strikers carve up Serie A defenses like that, so Torino Chairman Urban Cairo wasn't exactly out of his mind when he slapped a €100 million price tag on Il Gallo's back. While many are quick to call that season an aberration, Belotti has scored 62 league goals since then, becoming one of the more reliable strikers in the league, even if he wasn't quite a nine-figure footballer.

With only eight goals scored in roughly 1,300 minutes last year, Belotti's final season in Torino was a bit disappointing, but he still averaged 0.53 goals per 90 minutes. Still just 27-years-old, Belotti has a lot of football left ahead. And if Alfredo Pedulla is correct, his next stop is the Eternal City:

The Gazzetta scribe reports that Belotti has already agreed to a three-year deal with the Giallorossi, paying him roughly €2.8 million (net) with a series of performance incentives to see that figure increase. With multiple offers from Spain, including Valencia and Villarreal, Belotti had no shortage of suitors. Still, the chance to link up with José Mourinho and Roma's increasingly star-studded lineup was apparently too good to pass up for Belotti.

While nothing is official, Pedulla's report indicates Belotti will sign on the dotted line shortly after Eldor Shomurdov completes his loan move to Bologna, a deal that may wrap up early this week.

We'll save all the Xs and Os for a later date, but needless to say, Belotti makes an already talented attack almost ludicrously deep.

This is definitely not your father's AS Roma. Feel free to dream, folks.