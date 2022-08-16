Across the Romaverse Podcast, #98: Roma Off to Winning Start in Salerno

The day we’ve been anticipating since Roma lifted the Conference League trophy in May finally arrived on Sunday. It was officially back to business for the Giallorossi as the 2022-2023 league campaign kicked off in Salerno against Salernitana. And it couldn’t have started much better with Roma taking all three points back to the capital with a 1-0 win over the hosts.

And even though the 1-0 scoreline doesn’t scream dominance, the Giallorossi played a strong all-around game in Italy’s south on Sunday. With Jimmy and Brandon away on vacation, I’m joined by a special guest, Wayne Girard, for this episode. Wayne rejoined the show to help me break down the match. We also chatted formation options for Mourinho, the mercato, and his expectations for this season.

Thanks as always for tuning in, and be sure to give us your take on the board below. And if you’re not following Wayne yet, keep up with all his Roma content on Twitter and YouTube.

