Jakub Kiwior Emerges as Potential Center Back Signing for Roma

Through the spring and summer, Roma has been linked to various defenders, including Marcos Senesi, Eric Bailly, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Victor Lindelof. Senesi is now a Bournemouth player, and while the rumors have persisted, there doesn’t seem to be much happening with the other three.

With the focus shifting from Paulo Dybala’s signing to Gino Wijnaldum’s to the impending arrival of (fingers crossed) Andrea Belotti, central defense has flown under the radar. And while the players on the way out have become priority number one to facilitate Belotti’s signing, a new center back should be arriving before the end of the month.

Today, ForzaRoma, an affiliate site of Gazzetta dello Sport, linked a new name to Roma’s rearguard: Jakub Kiwior.

Kiwior, a 22-year-old Polish center-back, currently plays for Spezia. Kiwior came through Anderlecht’s youth system and arrived in Spezia last season via Slovakia’s MSK Zilina for €2.20 million. According to the report, though, his value has more than quintupled, with the Ligurian club now valuing him between €10-12 million, though that figure could climb even higher after rumors of West Ham's rejected €12 million bid.

While Kiwior may not have a wealth of experience, there are plenty of reasons behind Roma's interest: He’s a young, big-bodied (6’2”/1.9m), left-footed player who wouldn’t command a high salary. The report also states that Filippo Tripi or Cristian Volpato could be inserted into a deal to reduce the transfer fee.

Kiwior played just under 2,000 minutes for Spezia last season (21 starts) and ranked favorably across Europe’s big five leagues in several categories, including blocks, clearances, and pressure per 90 minutes, where he ranked in the 85th percentile or higher in each category.

Those performances earned his first international cap with Poland in June and attracted attention from clubs like Roma and West Ham. Time will tell if the Giallorossi makes a move, but this potential signing could set up Roma’s backline for the long term.

Do you think it’d be the right move for this Roma?