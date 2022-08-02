Across the Romaverse, #96: Andrea Belotti Arriving, Eldor Leaving & Other Transfer Market Updates

Tiago Pinto continues to make headlines on the transfer market. Last summer, it was Tammy Abraham. Then this summer, it was Paulo Dybala. Throw in the arrivals of Matic, Celik, and Svilar, and Pinto has been building up the quality depth of the squad.

The latest potential move may not have the same big-name appeal as Dybala or Abraham, but make no mistake, Andrea Belotti is a quality move for the Giallorossi. With the latest reports indicating that Belotti has agreed to a three-year deal to join Mourinho’s side, we discuss the implications of this move.

Plus, we discuss what went wrong with Eldor Shomorudov, the man who will leave to make room for Il Gallo. Additionally, we touch on Roma’s 1-0 friendly victory over Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side this past weekend. And to close, we update you on the latest rumors, which include:

Wijnaldum negotiations with PSG

Fleix linked with Sassuolo

Spurs coming for Zaniolo

Kluivert & Calafiori training individually; moves imminent?

Perez to Celta Vigo

Thanks as always for tuning in, and be sure to weigh in on the board below.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: