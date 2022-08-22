Georginio Wijnaldum Fractures Tibia in Training

For a minute, it looked like Roma's injury woes were a thing of the past. Sure, the club suffered the usual sprains and strains associated with a sport with essentially no offseason, but the days of multiple and successive catastrophic injuries felt like a thing of the past—until today. Earlier this afternoon, while hitting all their final marks before tomorrow's tilt against newly-promoted Cremonese, Roma was dealt a crushing blow when midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum suffered an injury to his lower right leg during today's training session.

Not long after Wijnaldum went down, the club confirmed the 32-year-old midfielder fractured the tibia in his right leg.

Following an injury sustained during training this afternoon, Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical teasts that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg.



The player will undergo further assessments in the coming days.



While Wijnaldum was initially scheduled for further evaluations later this week, according to Il Tempo, the Dutch midfielder has already decided to go the surgical route, with a procedure slated for tomorrow morning. In and of itself, a fractured tibia isn't a severe injury, and while this was reportedly a "clean" break, Wijnaldum is still looking at three to four months on the sidelines, effectively erasing the remainder of his 2022 season, including the World Cup, which begins in late November.

We'll pass along updates as they become available, but Roma fans will likely have to wait until January to see their new midfielder in Roma colors again. In his absence, José Mourinho may have to lean on young Edoardo Bove more than he intended, barring some last-minute addition on the transfer market.