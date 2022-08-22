Roma vs. Cremonese: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma kicked off their 2022-2023 season on a high note, defeating Salernitana 1-0 on the road. While many fans envisioned a four or five-nil walloping over the lowly Salerno-based club, the Giallorossi could have run up the scoreline were it not for a few misplaced shots. With Nicolo Zaniolo and Paulo Dybala each coming within a whisker of beating Salernitana keeper Luigi Sepe (multiple times, in fact), the match was more lopsided than the scoreboard indicated.

With newly-promoted Cremonese coming to town for the home opener at the Stadio Olimpico, Roma should be the prohibitive favorites in this week two matchup. Now, whether they struggle to find the back of the net, time will tell, but even with Sunday's horrible Georginio Wijnaldum news, the Giallorossi should be able to handle Cremonese without batting an eye.

The lineups are in, so let’s hope for more goals this time around!

Lineups

Roma

Cremonese