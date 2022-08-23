Transfer Updates: Belotti Deal in Final Stages, Felix Set for Cremonese, Frattesi Back in Fashion & More

Roma may have started the new season with an unblemished record and two clean sheets to their credit, but all is not well in the Eternal City. A day after losing Georginio Wijnaldum to a fractured right tibia, which will keep him out of action for the remainder of 2022, the club lost Nicolo Zaniolo to a dislocated left shoulder, putting him on the shelf through late September/early October.

Add all that up, and you have an otherwise solid team with a few noticeable holes in need of mending. The only problem is that, before Tiago Pinto can get out his sewing kit, he has to clear out his closet—and so far, no one seems interested in his unwanted sweaters.

However, that may soon change. According to Nicolo Schira, Roma and Cremonese are putting the final touches on a transfer for Felix Afena-Gyan. The young Ghanian forward will move to Cremonese on a permanent deal for a reported €7 million, with no buyback clause included.

Considering he's held in pretty high regard around Trigoria, the lack of a buyback option is a bit of a shocker, but the Felix door closing means the Belotti one will swing wide open.

To wit:

⏳ Andrea #Belotti to #ASRoma as a free agent is at the final stage. Contract until 2025 (€3M/year). #transfers https://t.co/73CEDaw1jS — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 23, 2022

Schira, who was working his keyboard to the bone today, reports that the much-discussed deal between Roma and free agent forward Andrea Belotti is in the final stages. According to his report, Belotti will sign a three-year, €9 million contract, which could be completed before the weekend.

Of course, the dual Belotti and Felix tracks are nothing new, but thanks to Wijnaldum's unexpected absence, Roma finds themselves in the market for a defensive midfielder. According to reports out of Italy (Ansa, Gianluca Di Marzio, and Schira), Roma is entertaining the notion of reopening talks for Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi while also looking at free-agent midfielder Florian Grillitsch and perhaps even a reunion with Leandro Paredes, who could leave PSG before the transfer window closes.

Frattesi may be the sentimental favorite, but given Sassuolo's reported €30 million price tag, Pinto likely couldn't make a move until Felix, Justin Kluivert, and Eldor Shomurodov are sold, so Grillitsch could win by default.

We'll keep you updated as best we can, but either way, it looks like we're in for an exciting end to the summer.